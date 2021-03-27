Kiley Clark and Adam Lowrance, both of Savannah, Missouri, are happy to announce their upcoming wedding.
The bride’s parents are Michelle Hill, of St. Joseph, and Chris Clark, of Union Star, Missouri.
The groom’s parents are David and Jennifer Lowrance, of Savannah.
The wedding is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2021, at Paradise Park, in Oregon, Missouri. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.
