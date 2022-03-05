Gary Tantlinger and Gloria Tiller, both of St. Joseph, will marry on July 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz., at the First Baptist Church, where the pastor has been quoted as saying “The ONLY Sour Thing about Marriage in our Church is the Lemon Trees on The Church Grounds !!!”
The couple plans to relocate to Arizona and spend their golden years in a warmer climate.
