Eddie Finger celebrates his 90th birthday on June 15, 2020.

Please join family and friends in a social distance Birthday Drive-By between 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the farm where he has lived his entire life. The family is requesting a card shower to honor this occasion if unable to attend the drive-by.

Congratulate Eddie at: 691 150th St, Powhattan, KS 66527.