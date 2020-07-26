Darlene Stigers turns 80

Darlene Stigers turned 80 on July 24th.

On July 24th, 1940, Darlene was born on a farm in Daviess county, to Sam and Lila Stigers. A birth injury caused cerebral palsy.

She grew up with two sisters, Phyllis and Judy, and one brother, Larry, who died in an accident at 17 years of age.

Darlene attended school at Jameson.

She has overcome many obstacles through her faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Darlene is living at Laverna Village in Savannah, Missouri, where she has been quarantined since March.

Cards may be sent to Darlene at: 904 S Hall Ave, Rm 217, Savannah MO 64485. You can also email her at darlenestigers@aol.com.