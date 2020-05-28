Dale and Betty (Vanderford) Aue will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married in Auburn, Neb., on May 28, 1950, but have lived most of their lives in Kansas.

In their 70 years of marriage, they have been blessed with a son, Weldon (Joni) of Morrill, Kansas, and three daughters: Wanda (Dennis) Tietjens of Robinson, Kansas, Mary Beth (Gregg) Kolenda of Morrill and Brenda (Mike) Shroyer, also of Morrill.

Dale and Betty are grandparents to seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Due to the situation of COVID-19, a celebration that was planned has been canceled, so the family would like to suggest showering them with cards. The cards can be sent to: Dale and Betty Aue, 368 320th Road, Morrill, KS 66515.