Wayne and Betty Nold, St. Joseph, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. They were married on that date in 1960, at the evening ceremony in the Zion Methodist Church, in Wichita, Kansas. The Rev. Ernest A. Huff officiated.

Wayne was involved with agri-business here and managed a Carnation store in Wichita. Betty was employed with the St. Joseph and Wichita Public Schools as an administrative secretary.

A trip to celebrate is yet to be scheduled.