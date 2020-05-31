Warren and Judy McElwain of Maysville, Missouri, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, June 7th.

They were married on that date in Jefferson City, Missouri, at the First Baptist Church.

Mr. McElwain is a retired judge from the 43rd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, having served 31 years as Associate Circuit Judge and Circuit Judge. Mrs. McElwain is a retired elementary school teacher from the Maysville School District.

The couple’s family include their two daughters and their families: Laura and Wil Colquhoun of Pasadena, Maryland; and Michele and Derek Blankenship of Dallas, Texas. They have three grandchildren: Audrey and Grace Blankenship and Quinten Colquhoun.

A formal celebration honoring the couple will be held at a later date.