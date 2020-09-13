Virgil and Lula Mae Grossman are celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, 2020. They were married on Sept. 13, 1948.

They have three children, Virgil Lee (deceased), Gene (deceased) and Judith Ann Becerra, St. Joseph. They also have five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren (Landon Smith is deceased).

Lula owned Princess Cafe in the 1970’s to 1981. Virgil was a metal worker.

Lula is in Diversicare of St. Joseph.

Cards may be sent them at: 3319 Ferndale Ave, St. Joseph, MO 64505.