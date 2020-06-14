Tom and Linda Courtney celebrate 50th Anniversary

Tom and Linda Courtney will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2020

They were married on June 19, 1970 at The Oak Christian Church.

Tom is a retired dentist and served the Stewartsville community for 43 years.

The couple has three children and seven grandchildren. Chad and Angie Courtney, Maggie, Luke and Eli of Springfield, Missouri. Ryan and Jill Courtney, Will, Reid, and Tess of Cosby, Missouri. Rachel and Derek Petty, Aniston of Savannah, Missouri.

The family will host a private celebration on June 21, 2020.