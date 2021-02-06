Tom and Karla Phillippe celebrate 50 years!

Tom and Karla Phillippe will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Feb. 19, 2021. They were married on Feb. 19, 1971, in McFall, Missouri, at the Porter Hopkins House. The reception was held at McFall Methodist Church.

They have two children, Kevin and Mary Phillippe of Savannah, Missouri, and Angie and Scottie Rogers of Faucett, Missouri. They also have three grandchildren, Taylor Cockriel, Laycee Phillippe, and Jessica Green.

Tom is retired as a Union Pipe-fitter with Pipe-Fitters Local 45 in St. Joseph, and has served 50 years with them. Karla was a Computer Teacher and Librarian for Helena Elementary School and Amazonia School and also did the after school care as well. She served 24 years before retiring.

Tom and Karla enjoy spending time with their family, as well as their daily “drives”. They spend most mornings eating breakfast at their favorite Restaurant, Big Rigs, in Faucett.

Due to covid there will not be a party but feel free to send them cards. You can send the cards to Tom and Karla Phillippe c/o Angie Rogers, P.O. Box 223, Faucett, MO 64448.