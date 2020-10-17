On October 14, 2020, Todd and Leeanna celebrated their 25th year of marriage.

Todd works as a Senior Tech at Altec and Leeanna retired from the Stewartsville C-2 School District.

They have three children, Leesa, Jeff and Matt. They also have seven grandchildren, Tyler, Bergundee, Trenton, Wyatt, Taylor, Paige and Mattie. Also one great-grandchild, Carter.

No celebration is planned but they would love to hear from family and friends. Cards may be sent to them at: 1007 Main St., Stewartsville, MO 64490.