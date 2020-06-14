Terry and Julie were married on June 6, 1970, in Springfield, Missouri
They have two children, John (Roxanne) Williams, Charity (Jordan) Ethetton; and four grandsons
Cards may be sent to: 7275 SW Dean Road Clarksdale, Missouri 64430
