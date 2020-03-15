Roy and Candy Beers

Roy and Candy (Martinez) Beers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday, March 16, 2020. They were married on that date in 1970, in Troy, Kansas.

They have three daughters: Misty (Beers) and Andre’ Long, Leslie (Beers) and Dan Parker, Brianne (Beers) and Reed Steele, all of Missouri; six grandsons: Brandon Neu, Zachary Neu, Jacob Parker, Ethan Long, Jaxton Edwards and Rowan Steele; one granddaughter, Emery Steele; and one great-grandson, Beckham Neu, who is due March 12, 2020.

Roy retired from the Army, after 23 years; serving in Vietnam for 2 years and in Desert Storm. He then retired from Nestle Purina, with over 20 years of service. Candy Beers worked at MEADS; she later retired from MWRDCC.

They currently enjoy hunting, fishing and shopping.

Cards may be sent to: 2415 Dewey St., St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Celebration will be held at Mollus Hall, 302 Illinois on March 22, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad! We love you!!