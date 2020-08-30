Ronald and Leslie Blakley are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Aug. 30, 2020. They were married on Aug. 30, 1970, at the Brookdale Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph.

They have one son, Brian Blakley, and one daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Brown. They also have three grandchildren, Tyler, Bryson, and Colton.

Ron is a retired farmer and has served on many boards in the community. Leslie has been a surgical nurse all of her career.

A small gathering of close friends and family will held at the Blakley home. Cards may be sent to them at: 8411 SW Blakley Rd., Rushville, MO 64484.