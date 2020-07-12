Ronald and Ginger Dowden celebrated 65 years of marriage. On Wednesday the 24th day of June 2020, Ron and Ginger celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows at Wyatt Park Christian Church with Pastor Scott Kilgore officiating.

They were married on June 24, 1955 at Wyatt Park Christian Church in St Joseph, Missouri.

They have three children: Robin Oyerly, Rod (Sandy) Dowden, Rhonda (Harvey) Pritchett. They also have five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: 1215 N 22nd St., St. Joseph, MO 64506.