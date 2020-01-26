Ron and Pat Auxier celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

They were married on that date in 1970, at Wyatt Park Christian Church, in St. Joseph.

They celebrated their anniversary aboard the New Year’s 2020 Merrytime Cruise, on the Disney Fantasy. Both their daughters, Cammy (Myron) Neth, of Liberty, Missouri, and Cailey (Chad) Carlson, of St.Joseph; as well as all four grandchildren, accompanied the couple on a week long Caribbean voyage to Tortola, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.

A reception for friends and family will be held in the spring.

Cards may be sent to: 4212 Hidden Valley Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64506.