Please join us in celebrating the 50th wedding anniversary of our parents Ron and Linda Patterson by sharing your love in the form of cards!!! They may be sent to: 5925 State Route A, Fillmore, MO 64449.

Ron and Linda were married on Jan. 2, 1971, in Oregon, Missouri. They are celebrated by their two children (one daughter, one son) and spouses, 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Their daughter, Shelly (Patterson) Officer and husband, Lyle Officer, blessed them with their first grandchild, Zachary Officer (wife Kylie) and three other grandchildren, Mitchell (wife Madesen), Kaylee and Alaina Officer. Their son Garrett Patterson and wife Tara Patterson blessed them with six more grandchildren, Christian (wife Haley and first great-grandchild Colton), Caleb, Caden, Collin, Blaise and Gracie Patterson.

Ron wore many hats over the years starting out first as a farmer and barber and has remained in farming to present date. During that time he also served his community as an auctioneer. He and Linda sold real estate together, and worked at Landmark Realty in Savannah, Missouri, for a few years. Ron worked as a Financial Advisor in St Joseph for 37 years. Ron is currently enjoying retirement and his many hobbies and collections. He was a pitcher and played men’s fast pitch most of his life and was known as “Pete”. He also enjoyed Racoon hunting and has recruited several family members into his hobbies!

Linda was a beautician after graduating from high school and before marrying Ron. As stated above, she also spent a few years in the real estate business. Her primary focus has been on supporting, loving and serving God, her family and friends. She enjoys spending time with family, reading, quilting, crafting and traveling with Ron on his many adventures!

Please join us in celebrating through cards, this momentous occasion and profound milestone of 50 YEARS!!!