Richard and Shirley Taylor

Richard and Shirley (Stuber) Taylor will celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14, 2020. They were married on that date in 1970, in Cosby, Missouri, at Hope United Church of Christ. with Pastors Siegfried Schmeichen and Frederick Kruse officiating.

They have two children, Richard Taylor III and wife, Miho Nonaka, of Wheaton, Illinois; and daughter, Melissa Taylor, Glendale Heights, Illinois; and a grandson, Shuntaro Nonaka.

Both Richard and Shirley are psychologists, and recently retired from Mosaic Counseling Care, in St Joseph.

They are splitting their time between St Joseph and Chicago, where they enjoy playing with their grandson.

Richard and Shirley celebrated their anniversary with family members, in Florida this past February.

Cards may be sent to: 18802 Evergreen Terr., Country Club, MO 64505.