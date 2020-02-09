Richard and Pat Rainez will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. They were married on that date in 1960, at the Buchanan County Courthouse, in St. Joseph.

Six months later they had a church wedding, in Baumholder, Germany, where they spent five years serving in the Army.

They have three children: Richard Jr. (Mary), St. Joseph, Robyn, of Cameron, Missouri, and Robert, Cameron; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Richard worked at Carnation Pet Food.

After leaving the work force, Richard and Pat traveled until his health started to decline.

They moved to Cameron, where Richard is in the Veterans’ Home. Pat lives close by so they can be together every day and share in special moments.

Cards may be sent to: 315 South Locust, Cameron, MO 64429.