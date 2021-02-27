Ray and Carol Sego celebrate 65 years together

Ray Sego and Carol Masner were United in marriage in Meadville, Missouri, at the Methodist Church, 65 years ago. They were married on Feb. 26, 1956.

Their wedding day was unseasonably warm, but woke up the next day to snow covering the ground. Ray says he didn’t carry his bride up the three flights of stairs, but did carry Carol over the threshold into their apartment. He will also tell you, to this day, his once blushing bride still makes his heart go “pitter-patter”!

Ray and Carol have been blessed with four wonderful children, Sherry, Leonna, Myra, Dean. Their blessings also include their 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

They spent the day together, and will celebrate the event with family at a later date.