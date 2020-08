Ralph and Lou Holt of Savannah, Missouri, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. They were married on August 14, 1970.

They have two children, Pam (Dave) Ceglenski and Randy (Christy) Holt. They also have four grandchildren. To honor the Holts, we would love to shower them with cards to help celebrate this special occasion. Please send cards to: 9229 U.S. Highway 71, Savannah, MO 64485.