Paul and Norma Wing celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, May 1, 2020. They were married on that date in 1970, at the Agency United Methodist Church, in Agency, Missouri.

They have two children, daughter, Julie and her husband, Channce Chandler, and son, Mike and his wife, Kelly Wing, all of St. Joseph; and three grandchildren: Nicole Chandler, Katarina Chandler and Emily Wing.

Paul spends his spare time doing handy work, fishing and gardening. Norma spends time with her grandchildren, watching TV, and talking daily with friends and family.

They have been happily married for 50 years today, a great accomplishment by any standards and a great one to be celebrated.

Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad from everyone that knows you!

Celebrations have been postponed until later in the summer or early fall. Invitations and notification will be sent out closer to a known date.