Paul and Margaret Stiens will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, April 23, 2020. They were married on that date in 1955.

They have five children: Debbie Allen, Paul Stiens Jr., Peggy (Larry) Wilmes, Mary (Steve) Mathiot and Clifton (Helen Parkinson) Stiens; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Their family requests a card shower to honor their parents.

Cards may be send to the honorees at: 815 South Saunders, Maryville, MO 64468.