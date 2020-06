Paul and Carol McGaughy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20th.

They were married on June 20, 1970, in St. Joseph at Cathedral.

They have two children, Hassan McGaughy and Rashad McGaughy.

They have 2 granddaughters, Leighton McGaughy and Lyric Tracy.

Carol retired from the city of St. Joseph and Paul retired from Quaker Oats and Silgan Containers.

A celebration dinner and trip at a later date.