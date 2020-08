Mort and Jackie Bigham celebrate 60 years of marriage on August 8, 2020. They were married on August 8, 1960, at the First Lutheran Church in St. Joseph.

They have four children, Greg (Dan) Bigham, David Bigham, Joy (Terry) O’Meara, Linda (Doug) Korell and 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

They would welcome hearing from friends and family.

Cards may be sent to: 1727 Sacramento St., St. Joseph, MO 64507.