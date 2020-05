Mike and Sandy Adkins are celebrating their wedding anniversary.

They were married on June 13, 1970, at St Joseph Community Presbyterian Church.

Mike retired from Johnson Controls after 38 years. Sandy retired from Commerce Bank after 35 years in Banking.

Mike and Sandy have two children, AJ (Jody) Guinn and Kim Adkins; and four grandchildren, Jacob, Maizy, and Gavin Guinn Robert Pearson.

A celebration will be held at a later date.