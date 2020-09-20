Michael and Vicki Lipira are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25, 2020. They were married on Sept. 25, 1970, at the Second Presbyterian Church, in St. Joseph, by the Rev. Reith Gewin.

They have two daughters: Brandi and her husband Brent Fraizer, Kansas City, Missouri, and Andrea and her husband Erich Bodenhausen, Country Club, Missouri. They also have five grandchildren, Noah, Truman, and Eli Bodenhausen, Antonia (Toni) and Victoria (Tori) Fraizer.

Michael, retired from Altec, Ind. after 30 years, now works part time at HyVee and enjoys golfing with his brothers-in-law. Vicki worked at American Family Insurance, KGNM Radio, and St. Joseph Christian School. She is a freelance writer and editor but says the best “job” she’s ever had is being Mom and Grandma.

The couple attends Renovation Church. Their greatest joy is spending time with their family, and they enjoy cheering on their grandchildren at their sporting and school events.

Michael and Vicki celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June with their children and grandchildren at Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Missouri.

The couple wants to thank the Lord Jesus Christ for being the “cord’s third strand” in their marriage, and for His faithfulness throughout their years together.

Cards may be sent to them at: 2704 N 39 Terr., St. Joseph, MO 64506