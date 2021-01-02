Michael and Valerie Wigton are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Jan. 4, 2021. They were married in St. Joseph on Jan. 4, 1981.

The couple are members of Strong Tower Baptist Church.

Michael is a retired Heavy Equipment Operator and Valerie is retired as an office manager/receptionist from the dental field.

They have three children, Sarah (David) Harper, of Missouri City, Texas, Julie Sherr, of Loganville, Georgia, and Jeffery Wigton, of Saint Louis Park, Minnesota. Their grandchildren are Nicholas and Ashlyn Sherr and Jeremiah and Liberty Wigton

Cards may be sent to: 4517 Arrowhead Drive, Saint Joseph, MO 64506.