Michael and Angela Flowers celebrate 50 years!

Michael and Angela Flowers are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2021. They were married at the Co-Cathedral in St. Joseph on March 19, 1971.

Their children are Charis Flowers and Andrea Bramlage (Andrew). They have three grandchildren, Reagan Hanway, Addison Bramlage and Alevia Bramlage.

Michael retired from the St. Joseph School District after 35 years as an elementary principal, teacher, coach and sports official in 2004.

Angela retired from the St. Joseph School District in 2008 after serving 30 years as a special services secretary, a teachers aide and 21 years as a homebound educator.

The couple will celebrate with their family. They would love to receive cards. Cards may be sent to them at: Michael and Angela Flowers, 3915 N. 37th St., St. Joseph, MO 64506.