Melvin and Norma Glenn

Melvin and Norma (Karn) Glenn of St. Joseph observed their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 10, 2020. They were married in Fanning, Kan. in what is now The Community of Christ Church. The Rev. Will Twombly presided over the ceremony.

Melvin served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War. He is retired from AGP and Norma is retired from Sherwood Medical.

Melvin and Norma raised two sons, Melvin and the late Michael. Melvin and their daughter-in-law, Peggy, are of St. Joseph. Michael’s widow Terri is also of St. Joseph, and and her new husband, Steve Thaler, has become a very welcome addition to the family.

Melvin and Norma have seven grandchildren and have just recently been blessed with their tenth great-grandchild.

A small family celebration was held in honor of the occasion. Cards may be sent to the happy couple at 2425 Olive Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507.