Margaret Miller and Joel Hane Engagement

Margaret Anne Miller and Joel Snyder Hane, both of St. Joseph, are engaged to be married.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Wayne and Margaret Miller, of St. Joseph. She is a 2005 graduate of Bishop LeBlond High School, and a 2010 graduate of Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Margaret is employed with the St. Joseph School District as a second grade teacher.

The future groom is the son of Sherris and the late Daryl Hane of Cameron, Missouri. He is a 2007 graduate of Cameron High School, and a 2011 graduate of Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Joel graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law in 2014 and is employed with Tieman, Spencer, and Hicks, LLC as an attorney.

The couple will be married on July 10, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Church. A reception will follow at the St. Joseph Country Club.