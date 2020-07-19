Lloyd (Pat) and Laura Rose Nunn celebrate 73 years

Lloyd (Pat) and Laura Rose Nunn Will celebrate their 73rd anniversary on July 25, 2020. They were married on July 25, 1947, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

They have three children, Patty Klein — Conroe, Texas; Helen Means — Platte City, Missouri; Kathy Nunn — passed away in 2004. They have two grandchildren, Eric Means — Greenville, South Carolina; Laura Means — Parkville, Missouri; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia Rose and Georgia Ann Means.

Pat is a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Air Force. He retired from the St. Joseph Police Department in 1990. Laura Rose retired from the K-Mart Corporation in 1988.