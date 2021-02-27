Linda and Floyd Ruch celebrate 60 years

Linda and Floyd Ruch will celebrated their 60th Anniversary on Feb. 25, 2021. They were married on this day in 1961 at Brookdale Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph.

Linda and Floyd have three children, Troy Ruch of Springfield, Missouri, John (Patrice) Ruch of Midlothian, Texas, and Jody (Marvin) Thomas of Pineville, Louisiana.

They also have six grandchildren, Lindsey Ruch, Evan Ruch, Megan Maldonado, Kevin Thomas, Kalyn Ruch and Monica (Josh) Brossette; four step-grandchildren, Jacob Madden, Annie Madden, Joseph Madden and Emily Madden; and one great-grandchild, Lucas Jones.

Floyd retired from St. Joseph Light and Power in May, 2001. Linda retired from Heartland Regional Hospital in Oct., 2003.

A celebration of Linda and Floyd’s anniversary will be at a later date. Cards may be sent to: Linda and Floyd Ruch, 117 South Ryans Way, St. Joseph MO 64506.