Libby Tudor and Logan Shetlar

Logan J. Shetlar and Harriett E. “Libby” Tudor were married by officiant David Mejia, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, on Whistle Creek Farm, in rural St. Joseph.

The farm has been in Libby’s family since 1845. Catherine Vavricek, sister of the bride, served as Matron of Honor and Thatcher Keast, lifelong friend of the groom, served as Best Man.

The bride drove to the ceremony in a Meadowbrook cart, pulled by her sister’s Paint horse, Okie’s Heathen.

A reception was held afterwards in a farm building built by the bride’s grandfather and great-grandfather.

Parents of the couple are Jenny and Rick Tudor, of St. Joseph, and Deb and John Shetlar, of Salina, Kansas.

The bride is a graduate of St. Joseph Central High School and Kansas State University with a master’s degree in landscape architecture.

The groom is a graduate of Salina Central High School, Kansas State University and the University of Kansas School of Medicine.

The couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Cozumel, Mexico.

They now reside in Spokane, Washington, where Logan has started his residency in Family Medicine at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Libby is employed with Land Expressions, a landscape design/build firm in Mead, Washington.