Leo and Dorothy (Meyer) Wilmes will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 4, 2020. They were married on this day at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, in Conception, Missouri. They have lived most of their life farming in Bolckow, Missouri, and Rea, Missouri, before moving to Ravenwood, Missouri.

They have eight children, Larry and Debbie Wilmes and Roger and Marilyn Wilmes, Bolckow; Earl and Diana Wilmes, Ravenwood; Norbert and Cindy Wilmes, Savannah, Missouri; Leonard and Jane Wilmes, Bethany, Missouri; Helen and Mark Wiederholt, Stanberry, Missouri; Dennis and Lorie Wilmes, Rea; Shirley and Dan Heideman, Barnard, Missouri. They have 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 28384 Opal Rd, Ravenwood, MO 64479.