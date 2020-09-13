Larry Hahn and Donna Cohrs

Celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, 2nd LT Larry A. Hahn and Donna Christina Cohrs were married on Sunday, Aug. 28, 1960, at First Christian Church in Gallatin, Missouri.

Since retirement they have traveled to every state of America, most of the provinces of Canada, and some countries of Western Europe and Mexico.

In 2010 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Australia and New Zealand.

They will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip hopefully in the near future.

They have three children, Susan Eales, Troy, Missouri, Larry Tim Hahn and Chris Edward Hahn, St. Joseph.

Cards may be mailed/sent to them at 330 Southeast 68th Road, St Joseph, MO 64507.