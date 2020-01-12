Larry and Ruth Ann Nance celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. They were married on that date in 1960, in St. Joseph.

Larry worked at General Motors BOP Plant, in Kansas City, Kansas, for 32 years. He retired as team leader in the quality control department for assembly of new cars.

Ruth worked at Quaker Oats for nearly 36 years, before they closed. She has since worked numerous other jobs.

Larry and Ruth were blessed with two children, son, the late Larry Ray Nance and daughter, Brenda Burris; three grandsons: Elliott Burris, Ronnie Nance and the late Shannan Nance; and three great-granddaughters: Addison Nance, Kyndal Nance and Sidnie Nance.

Cards may be sent to: 7400 Whitson Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64507.