Larry and Kathy Shirley celebrate 50 years of marriage August 1, 2020. They were married on August 1, 1970, at St. Mary’s Church in Atchison, Kansas.

They have one daughter, Marilyn Bray, Blue Springs, Missouri, and two grandchildren, Abigail Bray and Lexi Bray.

Larry worked 38 years at the foundry in Atchison. It was Atchison Castings at his retirement. Kathy was a teacher at McKinley for a couple years, and then at Hyde for 27 years.

Cards may be sent to: 5722 S. 18th St., St. Joseph, MO 64504.