Larry and Betty Karr celebrate 60 years

Larry and Betty Karr are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on March 19, 2021. They were married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Rolla, Missouri, on March 19, 1961.
Their children are Debbie and Doug McManus, Julie Yurkovich, and Robby and Jennifer Karr. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 905 S US Highway 71, Savannah, MO 64485.
