Celebrating 60 years of marriage for the Sack-N-Save Chili Dog King and Queen, L.B. and Deanna Newey!

The happy couple were married on Sept. 16, 1960, in St. Joseph.

L.B. and Deanna Newey owned and operated the Sack-N-Save grocery stores for over 40 years. The first one was located at 18th and Olive, then a 2nd location was added near Lake Contrary. They purchased the Sack-N-Save at 4913 Lake Ave in 1979 and ran it for 33 years, introducing a deli counter, video department, and sold nearly 4 million chili dogs! They retired from the grocery business in 2012, after a total of 42 years serving the community. Deanna ran the video department and built it to include several satellite video departments in stores around the area. L.B. was on the board and president of Affiliated Foods in the 1980’s. L.B. loved a good deal and passing that on to his customers. When not at the store, Deanna was a homemaker and the glue that held the family together. To them, their employees and loyal customers were like family.

Both L.B. and Deanna have been faithful and active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They have always enjoyed serving the community, friends, and family. Most recently, you can find L.B. on the golf course trying to improve his swing.

They have four children, Lorrie (Bob) Newey Monn, Lebanon, Indiana, Jeff (Teri) Newey, Maple Grove, Minnesotta, Brad (Stacy) Newey, Albany, Missouri, Amy (Travis) Evans-Colledge, Lenexa, Kansas. They also have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Please send cards with a kind note or memory to: The Neweys, PO Box #68, Agency, MO 64401