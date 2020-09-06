Kendal Petrie and Brett Christie, both of Phoenix, Arizona, are happy to announce their engagement.

Kendal’s parents are Kevin and Cindy Petrie, of Orland Park, Illinois. She is a 2012 graduate of Carl Sandburg High, Orland Park, and a 2016 graduate of University of Iowa with a BA in Business/Marketing. She currently works as Customer Success Manager at TicketManager in Mesa, Arizona.

Brett’s parents are Terry and Tracy Christie of St. Joseph. Brett is a 2007 graduate of Central High in St. Joseph and a 2011 University of Missouri graduate with a BA in Journalism. He currently works as a Senior Specialist for Digital Content at World at Work in Scottsdale, Arizona.

They are planning an October 17, 2020, wedding in Phoenix, Arizona.