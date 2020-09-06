Kendal Petrie and Brett Christie
Kendal Petrie and Brett Christie, both of Phoenix, Arizona, are happy to announce their engagement.

Kendal’s parents are Kevin and Cindy Petrie, of Orland Park, Illinois. She is a 2012 graduate of Carl Sandburg High, Orland Park, and a 2016 graduate of University of Iowa with a BA in Business/Marketing. She currently works as Customer Success Manager at TicketManager in Mesa, Arizona.

Brett’s parents are Terry and Tracy Christie of St. Joseph. Brett is a 2007 graduate of Central High in St. Joseph and a 2011 University of Missouri graduate with a BA in Journalism. He currently works as a Senior Specialist for Digital Content at World at Work in Scottsdale, Arizona.

They are planning an October 17, 2020, wedding in Phoenix, Arizona.