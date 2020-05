John and Phylliss Corwin Humbert are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary

They were married on June 5, 1970, in St. Joseph

John and Phyllis both attended Benton High School and were married after John completed his military service in Vietnam

John retired from IBEW Local 545 and Boehringer Ingelheim; Phyllis retired from The Hillyard Company

Their children are John Humbert, Jr. and wife, Pamala; Mandi Anthony; and David Humbert, Jr.