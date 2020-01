John and Vickie Adams will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. They were married on that date in 1952, in St. Joseph, at the Nazarene Church.

They have two children, a son, Wayne (Wendy) and daughter, Lynn; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

They will celebrate with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to the couple at: 3905 Eastgate Dr., St. Joseph,MO 64506.