John and Sharon Murphy, of Maysville, Missouri, will celebrate their 50th anniversary on

Jan. 9, 2021. John and Sharon (Boyles) were married Jan. 9, 1971, at Maple Grove RLDS church, by Elder Dwight Goucher.

They are blessed with four children, Mark (Monica), Gary (Vicki), Rhonda and Shaun (Natalie). A special blessing are their 16 grandchildren.

They began married life farming south of Maysville, and continue to live on the same farm. John is a semi-retired farmer and Sharon a retired parent educator.

Cards may be sent to John and Sharon at 3398 SW Lakesite Rd. Maysville Mo. 64469.