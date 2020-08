John and Sandra Woody celebrate 60 years of marriage on August 14, 2020. They were married on Aug. 14, 1960, at Trinity Methodist Church, Moberly, Missouri.

They have three children, Bruce (Kristina) Woody, St. Joseph; Lisa (Brad) Arnold, Liberty, Missouri; and Ross (Mindy) Woody, Fenton, Missouri. They also have 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.