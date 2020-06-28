John and Phillis Stoll Celebrate 50 years

John and Phillis Stoll are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

They were married July 3, 1970, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stanberry, Missouri.

They have children, Shannon and Trey Berkey, Medford, Oregon, and Manda and Rick Hontz, Union Star, Missouri; and four grandchildren.

John retired from the St. Jo Frontier Casino and farming. Phillis is a retired nurse.

They enjoy playing cards, visiting friends, and spending time with their grandkids.

Due to COVID-19, no party has been scheduled. The happy couple would enjoy receiving cards from friends and family.