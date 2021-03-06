John and Martha Anderson Celebrate 60 years

John H. and Martha J. Anderson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 11, 2021. They were married on March 11, 1961, at the Methodist church in Clarinda, Iowa.

They have two children, Darrell (Martha) Anderson and Darlene Bowman (deceased). They also have two grandchildren, Tasha Roberts, Nathan Bowman (deceased); five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

They will have a family celebration at a later date, but they would love to receive cards to help them celebrate now. Cards may be sent to them at 5311 Crystal Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64503.