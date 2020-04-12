John Thomas and Jeraldine Sue (Murphy) Smith, of DeKalb, Missouri, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Thursday, April 16, 2020.

They were married on that date in 1955, at the DeKalb Christian Church.

He is a veteran of the Korean conflict, having served in the Army, and formerly was employed at Quaker Oats. The couple has been involved in farming the family farm for 60 years.

They are the parents of three children (one deceased) and also have several grandchildren.

At this time, Mr. Smith resides at the Missouri Veterans Home, in Cameron, Missouri. Cards may be sent to him at: 1111 Euclid, Cameron, MO 64429.

Cards may also be sent to the honorees’ home at: P.O. Box 108, DeKalb, MO 64440.