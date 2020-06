John and Connie Knorr celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 12.

They were married on June 12th, 1970 in Savannah, Missouri, First Presbyterian Church.

They have three children: Andrea Arn, Frank (Tonya) Knorr, Joe (Jill) Knorr.

They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Family of John and Connie Knorr currently request cards to be sent for the golden anniversary.

Cards may be sent to: 10461 State Route C, Savannah, Missouri 64485.