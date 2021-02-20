Joel and Emily McPhee

Joel Michael McPhee and Emily Genevieve (Martz) McPhee were married on Nov. 21, 2020, at the Hawthorne House, in Parkville, Missouri. They were married by Kevin Bruner. The reception was also held at the Hawthorne House.

Joel is the son of Roy and Shelly McPhee, of Gower, Missouri. Joel is employed by Whiting-Turner as a Project Manager.

Emily is the daughter of Dr. Matthew and Elizabeth Martz, of Grant City, Missouri. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Stanley and Doris (deceased) Hall, of St. Joseph. Emily is employed by Graceland University in Admissions.

The happy couple currently reside in Kansas City, Missouri.